Diddy Saluted By Cardi B, Jay-Z, Beyonce, And More At Pre-Grammy Gala

(AllHipHop News) Rap mogul Sean Love Combs was the man of the hour last night (January 25th) at Clive Davis's legendary Pre-Grammy Gala.

Combs launched his career with Clive Davis and Arista in 1993 with a distribution deal for Bad Boy, paving the way for artists like Craig Mack, The Notorious B.I.G., Ma$e, and of course Diddy himself.

Since then, Sean Combs, aka Diddy, has gone on to become one of the most respected entrepreneurs with his incredible success in music, movies, fashion and the spirits business with Ciroc vodka.

Diddy was presented with the "Salute to Industry Icons Award" during a swanky, invite-only ceremony that featured guests like Jay-Z and Beyonce, Cardi B, Faith Evans, Ma$e, Lil’ Kim, Carl Thomas, King Combs, Andy Vargas, Wyclef Jean, and many others.

Take a look at some select pictures from Clive Davis's Pre-Grammy Gala.

Cardi B. at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Award celebration for Sean Love Combs.

Cardi B. and Offset at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Award celebration for Sean Love Combs.

<em>Christian Combs at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Award celebration for Sean Love Combs.</em>

<em>Wiz Khalifa at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Award celebration for Sean Love Combs.</em>

<em>Cardi B. and Offset at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Award celebration for Sean Love Combs.</em>

Faith at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Award celebration for Sean Love Combs.