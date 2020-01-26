AllHipHop
Diddy Saluted By Cardi B, Jay-Z, Beyonce, And More At Pre-Grammy Gala

AllHipHop Staff
Sean "Love" Combs was honored by a number of power players for his long lasting impact on the entertainment business.

(AllHipHop News) Rap mogul Sean Love Combs was the man of the hour last night (January 25th) at Clive Davis's legendary Pre-Grammy Gala.

Combs launched his career with Clive Davis and Arista in 1993 with a distribution deal for Bad Boy, paving the way for artists like Craig Mack, The Notorious B.I.G., Ma$e, and of course Diddy himself.

Since then, Sean Combs, aka Diddy, has gone on to become one of the most respected entrepreneurs with his incredible success in music, movies, fashion and the spirits business with Ciroc vodka.

Diddy was presented with the "Salute to Industry Icons Award" during a swanky, invite-only ceremony that featured guests like Jay-Z and Beyonce, Cardi B, Faith Evans, Ma$e, Lil’ Kim, Carl Thomas, King Combs, Andy Vargas, Wyclef Jean, and many others.

Take a look at some select pictures from Clive Davis's Pre-Grammy Gala.

Cardi B at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Party
Cardi B. at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Award celebration for Sean Love Combs.
Cardi B. and Offset at at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Party
Cardi B. and Offset at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Award celebration for Sean Love Combs.
Christian 'King' Combs At Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala Celebration for Diddy
<em>Christian Combs at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Award celebration for Sean Love Combs.</em>
Wiz Khalifa at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Party
<em>Wiz Khalifa at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Award celebration for Sean Love Combs.</em>
Cardi B At Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala Celebration for Diddy
<em>Cardi B. and Offset at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Award celebration for Sean Love Combs.</em>
Faith At Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala Celebration for Diddy
Faith at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Award celebration for Sean Love Combs.
John Legend At Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala Celebration for Diddy
<em>John Legend at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Award celebration for Sean Love Combs.</em>
