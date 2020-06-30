AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Diddy Support's Rapper Shyne As He Launches Political Career In Belize

AllHipHop Staff

Rap star Shyne has left the music business for a career in politics.

(AllHipHop News) Artists from the Bad Boy era continue to shock people with the lives they choose to live, after leaving the famed label.

Once known for breaking hits, now it seems that the House that Diddy built is breaking down barriers once thought as corny in the rap world.

The Lox members Jadakiss and Styles P own several natural juice bars called “Juice for Life” in the Yonkers, the Bronx, and Brooklyn.

Babs Bunny is now the co-owner of a female battle rap league.

And rapper Shyne, who did a bid for blasting in a New York nightclub before being deported to his homeland of Belize, is now running for a political office.

Shyne is about to be a legislator.

The “Bad Boyz” rapper was nominated by the United Democratic Party to serve as a candidate for the Belize House of Representatives in the Belize City-based Mesopotamia constituency in the 2020 Belizean general election.

Puff is proud and unofficially is out here campaigning for his former artists. He posted on Instagram his remark:

“BELIZE 🇧🇿 I’m so proud of my brother @shyne_bz. He is running for the House of Representatives and needs your support. #BadBoy4Life ✊🏿🖤”

If elected Shyne would succeed his uncle, Michael Finnegan and his father Dean Barrow, who became the first black prime minister of Belize in 2008.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Freddie Gibbs Drags Akademiks For Claiming He Is An "Irrelevant" Rapper

The 'Alfredo' album creator suggests Ak and 6ix9ine are lovers.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

JDD

Could Tekashi 6ix9ine's Enemies Be Freed Thanks To President Trump?

Tekashi 6ix9ine could have some troubles coming his way if three key members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods are released from prison.

Nolan Strong

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Pusala

The Marathon Continues, So Does The Trademark Battle Between Nipsey Hussle's Family & The Crips

The late rapper's family is stuck in limbo with the Crips LLC organization over the slogan.

Maria Myraine

by

JDD

Kanye West's Former Bodyguard Says He's Being Bullied By Rapper

Kanye and Kim's loose lipped bodyguard is threatening to take legal action against the couple for bullying him.

AllHipHop Staff

by

$MKingpin

2020 BET Awards Draw 3.7 Million Viewers Across ViacomCBS Simulcast

Roddy Ricch took home trophies for Best New Artist and Album Of The Year.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Kendrick Lamar Makes History With 'Good Kid, M.A.A.D City' Spending 400 Weeks On Billboard 200

K. Dot has the longest-charting Hip Hop studio album of all time.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

JDD

Styles P And Tracklib Looking For The Perfect Beat...Maker

Styles P has linked up with Tracklib to find the perfect beat for his upcoming album. Read more!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Tamir Rice's Mom Tells Artists To Stop Exploiting Her Son

Despite getting a trademark to protect his name from being used commercially, artists continue to drop Tamir Rice's name and likeness in their work. His mother wants it to stop, or at least make people get permission.

AllHipHop Staff

6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj’s "Trollz" Suffers Biggest Drop For A No. 1 Debut In Hot 100 History

The collaboration slipped over 30 positions in the rankings.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)