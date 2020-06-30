Diddy Supports Rapper Shyne As He Launches Political Career In Belize

Rap star Shyne has left the music business for a career in politics.

(AllHipHop News) Artists from the Bad Boy era continue to shock people with the lives they choose to live, after leaving the famed label.

Once known for breaking hits, now it seems that the House that Diddy built is breaking down barriers once thought as corny in the rap world.

The Lox members Jadakiss and Styles P own several natural juice bars called “Juice for Life” in the Yonkers, the Bronx, and Brooklyn.

Babs Bunny is now the co-owner of a female battle rap league.

And rapper Shyne, who did a bid for blasting in a New York nightclub before being deported to his homeland of Belize, is now running for a political office.

Shyne is about to be a legislator.

The “Bad Boyz” rapper was nominated by the United Democratic Party to serve as a candidate for the Belize House of Representatives in the Belize City-based Mesopotamia constituency in the 2020 Belizean general election.

Puff is proud and unofficially is out here campaigning for his former artists. He posted on Instagram his remark:

“BELIZE 🇧🇿 I’m so proud of my brother @shyne_bz. He is running for the House of Representatives and needs your support. #BadBoy4Life ✊🏿🖤”

If elected Shyne would succeed his uncle, Michael Finnegan and his father Dean Barrow, who became the first black prime minister of Belize in 2008.