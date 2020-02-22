AllHipHop
Diddy Undergoing Surgery To Fix His Quadricep

AllHipHop Staff

Sean "Diddy" Combs revealed he has to undergo surgery to fix his quadricep again.

(AllHipHop News) Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was forced to cancel his appearance at a party last night (February 21st) after the star was left requiring quadricep surgery.

The rapper, 50, took to Instagram to share various clips of him from the hospital as he prepared to go under the knife to fix the injury, telling fans he’s “probably one of the most accident-prone people in the world”.

“Yes, I’m accident prone… I’m clumsy, I trip, I fall, I fall in holes. It’s always been like that,” the "Come to Me" hitmaker, who wore hospital robes and a blue cap in the clips, laughed.

“I’ve had two rotator cuffs, a knee replacement, and now it’s on quad. At the end of the day this is God’s work to slow me down and take better care of body and ya know, eat right and just stop treating my body like a machine,” he said.

The star was due to host a bash at The Midway in San Francisco, California that evening, but pulled out of the appearance after a medical facility “squeezed me in for today."

“I need to say to everybody in San Francisco, I won’t be able to make it tonight. Pray for ya boy, I’m gonna see you all next time and make it up y’all. Everyone at Midway, sorry I couldn’t make it,” the Bad Boy for Life star added.

