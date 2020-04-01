AllHipHop
Diplo Welcomes Baby Boy

AllHipHop Staff

Diplo recently became the proud father of his third child.

(AllHipHop News) Superstar DJ and producer Diplo has reportedly become a father for the third time.

The "Genius" hitmaker, real name Thomas Wesley Pentz, is said to have fathered a baby boy with beauty queen Jevon King.

The model, who was crowned Miss Universe Trinidad and Tobago in 2014, gave birth to little Pace on March 20, and recently went public with the news by posting a simple birth announcement on Instagram.

King has not commented on her relationship with Diplo, but they have been romantically linked since meeting in 2015.

She shared her pregnancy news online in October. Representatives for the dance star have yet to comment on the baby news.

Diplo, 41, already has two sons, Lockett and Lazer, with his ex-girlfriend Kathryn Lockhart.

He recently shared video footage of himself practicing social distancing from his boys amid the coronavirus outbreak, after returning to the U.S. from a trip abroad and choosing to self-isolate as a precaution.

Alongside an Instagram clip of the kids standing behind a window to see their dad, he wrote: "My (sons) are too young to understand the complexities of what's happening. But they aren't anxious and nervous like the rest of us.

"They live in a house with their grandmother who is the most vulnerable. I have been in contact with hundreds of people in the past four weeks... And I'm staying away from the house until I am cleared of the virus."

He and his boys have since been safely reunited.

