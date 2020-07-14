Divers Recover Body Of "Glee" Actress Naya Rivera

The search for missing "Glee" actress Naya Rivera has come to a tragic end.

Naya went missing last Wednesday (July 8th) after she took her son Josey on a pontoon boat ride on Lake Piru.

A massive search began when the four-year-old was found on the pontoon boat by himself in a life preserver, asleep.

The search mission for Naya was intense, as underwater divers struggled and scoured through debris in Lake Piru to locate the body.

Divers finally found the actress in the northeast part of the lake, in waters about 60 ft deep.

Josey told investigators that his mom went swimming in the lake, but unfortunately, she never returned.

"There are a lot of currents on the lake that appear typically in the afternoon. We believe it was mid-afternoon when she disappeared, the idea being that the boat started drifting, it was unanchored and that she mustered enough energy to get her son back onto the boat, but not enough to save herself," Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said during a press conference today (July 13th).

Medical examiners are currently conducting an autopsy and comparing dental records to confirm the body is Naya's.

So far, investigators do not suspect suicide or foul play caused Naya's death.