DJ Akademiks Blasts Metro Boomin For His Response To A Social Media Post

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The 'Everyday Struggle' pundit has words for Young Metro.

(AllHipHop News) A Hip Hop blogger and a Hip Hop producer are not seeing eye-to-eye right now. DJ Akademiks' decision to upload screenshots of Metro Boomin's recent tweets led to a digital dispute between the two public figures.

Metro defended billionaires against faultfinders that had a problem with the super-wealthy only donating millions of dollars to help people affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Akademiks did not post all of Metro's tweets about that subject to his Instagram account, and the Boominati Worldwide founder addressed the IG omissions.

"You trying to be slick only posting a few of the tweets. I'm not for negativity. Just keep me off of your gossip page all together please," wrote Metro Boomin in Ak's comment section. 

Akademiks fired back, "Wondering why u in ur feelings bout this... nobody was being slick. You're just sensitive." He also added, "Relax. Ain't that serious. Seen world star post the same tweet. Don't see u on their post like that."

The Everday Struggle panelist did not stop with just those two responses to Metro's comment. Ak uploaded a separate Instagram post which blasted the Not All Heroes Wear Capes album creator. 

"@metroboomin stop being sensitive n*gga. Ain’t nobody being slick. WorldStar posted the same thing ... go look AINT see u under their post having a [hissy fit]. Block me [I don't care]. Gonna post what I want still," typed Akademiks.

