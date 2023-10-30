DJ Akademiks On Nicki Minaj: “She Has That Masculine Energy”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The YouTuber clashed with the Queen of the Barbz in the past.

Constant s###-starter DJ Akademiks has spent the last several days blasting GloRilla and the City Girls. The Off The Record podcast presenter also had some words for another female rapper, Nicki Minaj.

Akademiks recently appeared on VladTV, and the conversation eventually turned to the Queens-bred rapstress. DJ Vlad brought up the post-VMAs hostile interaction between Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, and Cardi B’s husband, Offset.

In addition, DJ Vlad suggested Kenneth Petty essentially plays the role of Nicki Minaj’s “male dress-up doll” who depends on her to make money for the household. DJ Akademiks then shared his opinion on the Pettys.

“There are a few women who are so alpha in a sense in how they’re in a relationship. I mean she’s regarded as the queen by her fans. You think she wants to hear a guy not in the music industry tell her s###? You think she wants to go submit to a dude?” Ak questioned.

DJ Akademiks later said, “The same type of leverage most men feel in a relationship when you’re the rapper who gets with an Instagram model who don’t got no money… [Nicki Minaj] has a lot of that energy in a lot of her life. She has that masculine energy.”

Akademiks Once Accused Nicki Minaj Of Sending Threats His Way

As far as the relationship between Akademiks and Minaj, the Hip-Hop star and the media personality had conflict in the past. For example, in 2019, Ak accused Minaj of threatening him in direct messages. He also trashed the Pink Friday album creator and her family.

“Let me show you who Nicki really is. I just want to show who these motherf*ckers are ’cause this is who they are,” said Akademiks at the time. “This is Nicki, ‘You been mad since I made a joke about you with Joe [Budden] on my show. The people you rep won’t be able to stop your jaw from getting broken. I know too much about your family for you to be playing with me, you hoe ass rat.’”

Additionally, Akademiks said he believed Nicki Minaj had an obsession with Cardi B’s success. Nicki and Cardi have been beefing for years. Their longstanding feud includes an infamous fight at a New York Fashion Week after-party in 2018.

In September, a judge ordered Kenneth Petty to serve up to 120 days on home detention for “making threatening remarks toward a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record.” That ruling came after Petty and his friends called out Offset on camera.