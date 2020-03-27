AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

DJ D-Nice Chats With MSNBC's Ari Melber About "Coach Party" Voter Registration Set

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The disc jockey/photographer made history with his "Homeschool at Club Quarantine."

(AllHipHop News) The nationwide self-distancing efforts, as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, are causing people to find ways to entertain themselves without going out. Many deejays have been providing hours of stress relief by spinning tunes on Instagram Live from their homes.

One of the largest virtual parties was hosted by Derrick "DJ D-Nice" Jones. One of his IG Live broadcasts pulled in over 100,000 viewers with real-time shout outs from notable guests like Michelle Obama, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Janet Jackson, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Rihanna, Stevie Wonder, Mark Zuckerberg, and many more.

For his first cable news interview about the live-streamed "Homeschool at Club Quarantine," D-Nice spoke with MSNBC's The Beat with Ari Melber. The Boogie Down Productions affiliate chatted with the television journalist/Hip Hop head about what he personally took away from the historic social networking moment.

"One of the biggest lessons I've learned is that I feel like we hit a re-set on life. I know it's a hard time, but now we're starting to see what's really important to us like family and friends and community," D-Nice told Melber.

He continued, "That was part of the experience that I had. It was all of these people that lifted me up. I was feeling alone at home, and I felt so connected to people through music, through playing music on the gear here in my living room. It was like this virtual world I was in. People came together."

On Wednesday, D-Nice teamed with Michelle Obama's When We All Vote non-profit, nonpartisan organization to deejay the "Coach Party" voter registration event on Instagram. According to reports, the When We All Voter initiative received 407,824 text messages from eligible voters.

"It was incredible. The goal was set for us to just register 50,000 new voters and by the end of the three-hour set, we had registered 407,000 new voters. Out of this bad time, we're making some great progress and doing some fantastic things and that happened to be one of them," said D-Nice on The Beat.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boosie: Instagram Threatened To Take Down My Account Over Nudity

It looks like #QTD and #QTB will have to switch to another format.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Deveondi

EXCLUSIVE: Rapper Chanel West Coast, Sharon Stone Reach Tentative Agreement In Legal War

Sharon Stone and Chanel West Coast have reached a tentative agreement, but the coronavirus is going to delay making it official for awhile.

Nolan Strong

by

sgp4donline

"Self-Destruction 2" Is On The Way With DJ Premier, Pete Rock, Large Professor, And More On Board

Rap Legend Daddy-O has revealed exclusively to AllHipHop that he is working on "Self Destruction 2" with DJ Premier & Pete Rock.

AllHipHop Staff

by

illseed

Quality Control Donates Funds To Help Feed Families During Coronavirus Outbreak

The hitmaking record company is giving back to the community.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Jeezy Drops Surprise Project 'Twenty/20 Pyrex Vision'

The Snowman is back with production by Shawty Redd.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Rihanna Returns To Music On PartyNextDoor's New Single "Believe It"

Listen to the new Riri and PND collaboration.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Rob Kardashian Denies Abusing And Burning Baby Dream In Custody War With Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian is blaming a nanny for burning and bruising his daughter Dream, but Blac Chyna isn't buying it.

AllHipHop Staff

by

MattBane

Scarface Gets Coronavirus

One of the best rappers ever has contracted the potentially-deadly coronavirus.

illseed

by

Deveondi

Joyner Lucas Celebrates Will Smith-Inspired "Will” Music Video Trending At #1 On YouTube

“I'm feeling like Will. I think I'm a prince. I'm feeling myself.”

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

JDD

LL Cool J Gives Out His Phone Number To Help Quarantined Fans

Rapper/actor LL Cool J offered up his phone number to fans, so they have someone to talk to since everyone is in isolation, trying to beat the coronavirus.

AllHipHop Staff

by

AnayaEverett