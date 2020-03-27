DJ D-Nice Chats With MSNBC's Ari Melber About "Couch Party" Voter Registration Set

The disc jockey/photographer made history with his "Homeschool at Club Quarantine."

(AllHipHop News) The nationwide self-distancing efforts, as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, are causing people to find ways to entertain themselves without going out. Many deejays have been providing hours of stress relief by spinning tunes on Instagram Live from their homes.

One of the largest virtual parties was hosted by Derrick "DJ D-Nice" Jones. One of his IG Live broadcasts pulled in over 100,000 viewers with real-time shout outs from notable guests like Michelle Obama, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Janet Jackson, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Rihanna, Stevie Wonder, Mark Zuckerberg, and many more.

For his first cable news interview about the live-streamed "Homeschool at Club Quarantine," D-Nice spoke with MSNBC's The Beat with Ari Melber. The Boogie Down Productions affiliate chatted with the television journalist/Hip Hop head about what he personally took away from the historic social networking moment.

"One of the biggest lessons I've learned is that I feel like we hit a re-set on life. I know it's a hard time, but now we're starting to see what's really important to us like family and friends and community," D-Nice told Melber.

He continued, "That was part of the experience that I had. It was all of these people that lifted me up. I was feeling alone at home, and I felt so connected to people through music, through playing music on the gear here in my living room. It was like this virtual world I was in. People came together."

On Wednesday, D-Nice teamed with Michelle Obama's When We All Vote non-profit, nonpartisan organization to deejay the "Couch Party" voter registration event on Instagram. According to reports, the When We All Voter initiative received 407,824 text messages from eligible voters.

"It was incredible. The goal was set for us to just register 50,000 new voters and by the end of the three-hour set, we had registered 407,000 new voters. Out of this bad time, we're making some great progress and doing some fantastic things and that happened to be one of them," said D-Nice on The Beat.