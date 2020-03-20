AllHipHop
DJ D-Nice Talks About His Ultimate Quarantine Party On Instagram Live

ChuckCreekmur

Coronavirus cannot stop DJ D-Nice and some of your favorites in Hip-Hop, R&B, and entertainment from enjoying life in quarantine.

(AllHipHop News) This week, D-Nice, one of Hip-Hop's premier Renaissance men, set it off during quarantine at a time when that will go down in the annals of coronavirus history. 

And D-Nice did not have to leave his Los Angeles home to do it. 

"Music is a vibration. It is a universal language. It is who I am. It is what I do as a DJ," he told AllHipHop exclusively. "It is a part of my life's purpose to help people relax and enjoy themselves. What was just a whim has become a movement in less than 4 Days. I am honored by love and support."

We too are honored to witness the stress-relieving event that has thousands partying to old school R&B, 90's Hip-Hop, reggae and much more.

The Bronx, New York native kicked off “Homeschoolin’: Social Distancing Dance Party” and invited a bevy of industry heavies to join him. Thursday, the likes of Tank, Mary J. Blige, Russell Simmons, Fat Joe and an innumerable number of industry people that presently need relief from the quarantine hit the IG Live. The Wednesday set, John Legend, Big Daddy Kane, UGK's Bun B, silly comedian Spice Adams, Common, and others joined the party. As he sipped wine and water, he continually talked to people during the party and talked to his friends.

Derrick “D-Nice” Jones, a former member of Boogie Down Productions, the seminal, iconic rap group, has evolved as a DJ, rapper, producer, photographer, and influencer. 

He has DJ'd for President Obama, Essence Fest, BET, and many, many more. 

The next installment of “Homeschoolin’: Social Distancing Dance Party” is today at 5pm EST. 

Photo courtesy of D-Nice

