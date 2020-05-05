AllHipHop
DJ Jazzy Jeff, D-Nice, Just Blaze & More To Play “Break The Monotony Block Party” In Celebration Of ‘The Fresh Prince’

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

IG users will get to listen to 12 hours of music.

(AllHipHop News) The iconic NBC sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air originally began airing in 1990. As part of the 30-year anniversary of the Will Smith-led television series, a limited-edition clothing collection is set to launch on May 9.

The 10+ piece unisex “Fresh Prince / Summertime” capsule was inspired by Will Smith (aka The Fresh Prince) in collaboration with his longtime musical partner Jeffrey “DJ Jazzy Jeff” Townes. In conjunction with the collection, a “Break the Monotony Block Party” will take place on May 9 via Instagram Live.

Fresh Prince

“Break the Monotony Block Party” will feature 60-minute live sets from several of the world’s most celebrated turntablists. DJ Jazzy Jeff is presenting the star-studded event. The Philadelphia Hip Hop star's emcee, Dayne Jordan, will serve as the host.

DJ D-Nice, Just Blaze, DJ Clark Kent, Bryan-Michael Cox, Neil Armstrong, Crespo, Dede Lovelace, Four Color Zack, Noodles, Mick, Pope, Craze, Venus X, DJ Puffy, Kayper, Bash, and Andrea Vandall are part of the lineup. Each disc jockey will go live from their individual IG handles. In some instances, multiple deejays will present a festival-like experience by performing at the same time, giving fans the opportunity to choose which set to watch.

Fresh Prince Block Party Asset

“It’s humbling to see how The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and our music has transcended time and continued to shape pop culture,” said DJ Jazzy Jeff. “Between this new collection and the block party, I hope we can come together during these trying times, celebrate culture, put smiles on people’s faces, and raise money for an important cause."

As part of the “Break The Monotony Block Party,” a percentage of sales from the “Fresh Prince / Summertime” capsule on May 9 will be donated to No Kid Hungry. The organization is helping to provide consistent access to healthy meals for vulnerable children who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting school closures.

Check out the full “Break The Monotony Block Party” set schedule below:

Untitled
