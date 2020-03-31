DJ Jazzy Jeff Fears Coronavirus After Bought With Pneumonia In His Lungs

DJ Jazzy Jeff is resting and recovering after contracting pneumonia in both of his lungs.

(AllHipHop News) DJ Jazzy Jeff is worried he has coronavirus, as he continues recovering after battling pneumonia in both lungs.

The 55-year-old producer, musician and actor revealed his fears in a post on his Instagram Stories, writing: "Pls say a prayer for all the sick… it’s a lot more than you know!!

"I’m recovering from pneumonia in both my lungs… I lost my sense of smell and taste which is a main sign of the virus. I would NOT be here if not for my guardian angel of a wife!" Jeff has been married to Lynette Jackson since 2010.

Concluding, he wrote: "Please take this serious... It does not care who you are... what you do or what your plans are. Stay safe."

He didn't add whether or not he'd been tested for the Covid-19 virus.

Jeff's post came after a tweet on March 7th, in which he complained about feeling ill and hinted that he was receiving treatment in hospital as he wrote: "I’ll be happy when I’m home and I can cough freely... LOL (laugh out loud)."

Jeff first rose to fame alongside Will Smith as DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince, later appearing on U.S. TV show "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."

He has since gone on to become one of the world's most famous DJs.

If Jeff does have coronavirus, he follows in the footsteps of stars including Scarface, Slim Thug, and Idris Elba.