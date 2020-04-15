DJ Jazzy Jeff Opens Up About His COVID-19 Health Scare

Philadelphia's globetrotting turntablist is telling his followers to #KeepYoAssInDaHouse.

(AllHipHop News) Many members of the Hip Hop community were worried about DJ Jazzy Jeff after the two-time Grammy winner revealed he may have contracted the deadly coronavirus [COVID-19]. Jeff spoke remotely with the Tamron Hall Show about his recent battle with pneumonia.

“I didn't even realize the severity of it. When my wife and I were at the store, I looked at her and told her I didn’t feel well. She was asking what was wrong. I said, ‘I feel a little achy like I’m coming down with something.' I literally went home and got in the bed and almost don’t remember the next 11 days after that," Jeff told Hall.

He added, "When we finally were able to go to the doctor, they wouldn’t test me for COVID-19. They gave me a flu test and then gave me an x-ray on my lungs and said I had pneumonia in both of my lungs, which terrified me to death. I came home and was on very heavy antibiotics and had an extremely rough, literally, 10 to 11 days before I really started to come out of it."

Not only did Jeff have to deal with his own medical well-being, but he was also concerned about other people that he came into contact with, like his 91-year-old mother, during COVID-19's estimated two-week incubation period. After his personal health scare, DJ Jazzy Jeff is now promoting the #KeepYoAssInDaHouse Instagram campaign.

"I had a friend send me a video of a basketball court and it was easily 100 people out there and it literally brought tears to my eyes. And I felt that it’s very important to make people understand how dangerous this is," admitted Jeff.

The star of NBC's iconic The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air television show continued, "You don’t realize that you’re getting something and taking it back to your grandmother. So I’m just kind of like if I can play some music and make people dance in their kitchen and not go outside, that’s what I need to do."