DJ Jazzy Jeff Responds To Hip Hop Media Outlet Claiming Not To Know He’s A Real Deejay

The legendary Hip Hop figure has a few words for ‘The Source’ magazine.

Many Hip Hop historians consider Jeffrey “DJ Jazzy Jeff” Townes to be one of the greatest deejays in Hip Hop history. As one-half of the DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince duo, Townes won the first Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance in 1989.

It came as a shock to many Hip Hop fans when The Source posted a tweet downplaying Jeff’s deejay abilities. That tweet also referenced the Philadelphia native’s stint as Jazz on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air sitcom.

“Wait DJ Jazzy Jeff is a real DJ? Lol thought [that] was just his title on Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” read the now-deleted tweet from the official @TheSource Twitter account.

DJ Jazzy Jeff saw the tweet sent out by The Source. The He’s the DJ, I’m the Rapper album contributor responded by tweeting, “Yup. I saw that. WORD @TheSource.” Jeff’s reaction tweet collected over 4,400 likes.

Yup. I saw that. WORD @TheSource pic.twitter.com/9XnptPOb6j — DJ Jazzy Jeff the Tutor (@djjazzyjeff215) January 30, 2023

Shortly after DJ Jazzy Jeff called out The Source, the long-running Hip Hop magazine addressed Jeff’s response. The outlet claimed a hacker was behind the short-sighted post about the legendary disc jockey.

“NAH: YOU KNOW BETTER!!! THAT WAS SOME HACK S###. YOU [HAVE] BEEN IN THE SOURCE MANY TIMES AS A DJ!!” read a reply from the publication. “YOU KNOW BETTER KING — THIS IS NOT HOW WE TALK AT @THESOURCE – NAH!!!”

Meanwhile, DJ Jazzy Jeff celebrated the Philadephia Eagles defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game to earn a spot in Super Bowl LVII. Jeff was even caught on camera giving Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts the famous Fresh Prince handshake.

