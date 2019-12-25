DJ Khaled And 50 Cent Splurge On Outrageous Cars For Christmas

(AllHipHop News) DJ Khaled has gifted himself a custom Rolls-Royce for Christmas.

The rapper and producer showed off his new ride, a 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan, to TMZ cameras in New York City on Christmas Eve.

Will Castro, the man who overhauled the vehicle for DJ Khaled, has revealed he spent another $25,000 on the $500,000 car, adding rims, tinted windows, and new tires.

The Miami producer wasn't the only big named artist who treated himself to a flashy whip for Christmas.

50 Cent took to Instagram to show off his new holiday toy - a 2020 Bugatti.

While 50 made did not mention how much cash he shelled out for his Bugatti, reports estimate the vehicle is worth about $2.5 million.

Take a look at 50's new ride too: