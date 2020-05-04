DJ Khaled And Roc Nation Hosts Virtual Party For Italy's Healthcare Workers

DJ Khaled and Alicia Keys were among the stars who looked out for the healthcare workers across the pond fighting the deadly COVID-19 virus.

(AllHipHop News) DJ Khaled hosted a virtual super-gig organized by bosses at Italian soccer team AC Milan and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation.

The show, which featured performances by Alicia Keys, Robin Thicke, Kelly Rowland, Gavin Rossdale, and Lola Ponce, honored healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic in Italy.

Viewers were able to donate via the From Milan With Love fundraising site and AC Milan’s Facebook page and all funds raised benefit global humanitarian aid organization Direct Relief and Milan’s philanthropic foundation.

The hour-long tribute helped raise money for Italy, which was one of the countries hit worst by the COVID-19 virus – to date more than 27,000 people diagnosed with the coronavirus have died.