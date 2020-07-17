AllHipHop
DJ Khaled & Drake Drop New Singles "Popstar" & "Greece"

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Listen to the longtime collaborators' latest offerings.

(AllHipHop News) The Drake vocals came in again for DJ Khaled. The two Hip Hop stars linked back up for two new songs that serve as precursors to the upcoming Khaled Khaled album.

On Friday morning, Khaled released the Drake-assisted singles "Popstar" and "Greece" after teasing the tunes on social media for days. Oz worked on the production for both tracks.

Drake and DJ Khaled have teamed up for collaborations many times in the past. Previously, they gave the world "Fed Up," "I'm On One," "No New Friends," "For Free," and "To The Max."

Khaled Khaled will be the follow-up to the We The Best head's platinum-certified Father of Asahd album from 2019. Drake is also said to be working on his next studio LP after hitting #1 on the Hot 100 with "Toosie Slide" in April.

