DJ Khaled Finally Reveals The Title Of His New Album

The hit producer is going to drop an album full of anthems this Friday, starting with two new songs featuring none other than Drake.

(AllHipHop News) After a few weeks of teasing fans, DJ Khaled has finally revealed the details about his new album.

Earlier this week, Khaled excited fans with the announcement of two new singles featuring rap superstar Drake, which are going to drop this Friday.

Now the super-producer has confirmed the name of his new project, which is self-titled Khaled Khaled.

Earlier this week, Khaled revealed the album was on the way when announced the singles "Pop Star" and "Greece" with Drizzy.

Bless up @ozmusicproducer and the whole We The Best OvO team! TOMORROW MIDNIGHT! Oh yeah I’m be very BIG IN MOVIES 🎥 TO!

Remember MAY THE KEYS BE WIT YOU," DJ Khaled wrote.

Khaled was referring to the high production quality of "Popstar," which showcases his acting skills.

Take a look: