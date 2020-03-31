AllHipHop
DJ Khaled Helps Doctors In NY And Miami, Providing Hand Sanitizer For L.A.

Mike Winslow

DJ Khaled is throwing his weight behind an effort to fight the Coronavirus in New York and Florida.

(AllHipHop News) DJ Khaled is providing much-needed supplies to front line health care workers who are fighting a global pandemic.

The producer and his wife Nicole Tuck just announced the We The Best Foundation are supporting two organizations working to help health coworkers on the front lines.

Khaled has linked up with Direct Relief Direct Relief, an organization that has been created to get protective gear, N95 masks, surgical masks, isolation gowns, gloves, face shields, and sanitizers into the hands of the frontline health workers.

DJ Khaled decided to spring into action when he heard the story of Miami based designer Gelareh Mizrahi's story, whose brother is on the front lines in a Brooklyn Hospital.

So far, DJ Khaled and his wife's efforts have resulted in over 10,000 masks, gloves, and dozens of PPE kits for healthcare workers.

"Helping our local community when and where we can has always been our mission since we started the We The Best Foundation back in 2018. By partnering with Direct Relief, Nicole and I are able to reach the medical staff who are most at risk in local hospitals in New York and Miami. It's important to us to take care of those who take care of us., said DJ Khaled.

Khaled's non-profit We The Best is also partnered with a California-based company called simplehuman, which will supply thousands of hands-free soap dispensers to communities starting in their hometown of Los Angeles and expanding across the nation.

