AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

DJ Khaled Joins The All In Challenge With Special Miami Trip

Kershaw St. Jawnson

DJ Khaled offers one lucky fan an opportunity to rock with him in those wild Miami streets ... but you have to donate to help those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, first.

(AllHipHop News) As some of the world’s most wealthy influencers join Michael Rubin’s celebrity-driven All In Challenge, some individuals are opting to donate very personal auction experiences to raise money for those who have been challenged by the current coronavirus global crisis.

DJ Khaled is the most recent to sign up to help, auctioning a full Miami experience, complete with fun in the sun and bottle popping on the strip.

For the right price, the “We the Best” producer and mogul is offering fans a roundtrip flight to Miami with a two-night stay in a fancy hotel, a chance to jet ski with him in the blue ocean waters of south beach and wine and dine at one his favorite spot in Miami.

DJ Khaled made his announcement on his Instagram, revealing that for $10 an average joe can participate.

The All In Challenge includes a gang load of star actors, athletes, musicians, and TV and Internet influencers joining together to raise money to help those in need.

They have raised already raised $23 million dollars and are shooting to crack that $100 million number.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kanye West Buys Back His Old Home In Chicago

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's war over the house the Chicago rap star grew up in is over.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Deveondi

EXCLUSIVE: The Weeknd Denies He Stole Song With Kendrick Lamar

The Weeknd is aiming to hold on to the "Black Panther" money he earned with Kendrick Lamar, after a rock band accused the chart-topping artists of stealing their song to make their own hit record "Pray For Me."

GrouchyGreg

by

Deveondi

Tekashi 6ix9ine Gets Approval To Shoot Videos And Work On House Arrest

A judge has signed off on Tekashi 6ix9ine's request to shoot videos around the outside of the residence where he is under house arrest.

Nolan Strong

Future's Alleged Baby Mother has Walked Away with Win

Future takes an L to his alleged baby mom's.

Fatima Barrie

by

Dade305mobster

Blac Chyna Offers Freaks A Peep For $50 Bucks On Onlyfans

Blac Chyna has set up a new Onlyfans account and she's charging freaks to look at her body.

AllHipHop Staff

by

daviddikbag

EXCLUSIVE: XXXTentacion Alleged Killer Scared Of Dying; Writes Letter Seeking Bond

One of the men awaiting trial for allegedly killing XXXTentacion is asking a judge to spare his life from the coronavirus for the sake of his own children.

GrouchyGreg

by

kissasian

Rising Rapper Smoove'L Busted With Gun In New York

Smoove L drove into some serious problems in New York, during the pandemic.

AllHipHop Staff

by

$MKingpin

Beyoncé And Megan Thee Stallion Drop "Savage" Remix

Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion proves that everything Texas does is big with "Savage" remix!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Dussé Palooza Severs Ties With Host Chris Stylez Following Sexual Misconduct Accusations

Stylez, Ravie B, Kam, LowKey, and Kaz issue statements about the situation.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Deveondi

Mac Miller's 'K.I.D.S.' Mixtape Arrives On Streaming Services

Watch the "Don't Mind If I Do" music video.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Deveondi