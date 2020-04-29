DJ Khaled Joins The All In Challenge With Special Miami Trip

DJ Khaled offers one lucky fan an opportunity to rock with him in those wild Miami streets ... but you have to donate to help those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, first.

(AllHipHop News) As some of the world’s most wealthy influencers join Michael Rubin’s celebrity-driven All In Challenge, some individuals are opting to donate very personal auction experiences to raise money for those who have been challenged by the current coronavirus global crisis.

DJ Khaled is the most recent to sign up to help, auctioning a full Miami experience, complete with fun in the sun and bottle popping on the strip.

For the right price, the “We the Best” producer and mogul is offering fans a roundtrip flight to Miami with a two-night stay in a fancy hotel, a chance to jet ski with him in the blue ocean waters of south beach and wine and dine at one his favorite spot in Miami.

DJ Khaled made his announcement on his Instagram, revealing that for $10 an average joe can participate.

The All In Challenge includes a gang load of star actors, athletes, musicians, and TV and Internet influencers joining together to raise money to help those in need.

They have raised already raised $23 million dollars and are shooting to crack that $100 million number.