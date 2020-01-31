DJ Khaled Kicks Off Major Partnership With Hard Rock To Celebrate Super Bowl LIV

(AllHipHop News) Superstar producer DJ Khaled will kick off a new partnership with the Hard Rock brand for a new residency at two of their flagship locations.

Khaled will debut as the resident DJ at DAER Nightclub in Hollywood, Florida after the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49'ers during Super Bowl LIV on Sunday (February 2nd) at the Hard Rock Stadium.

"Kicking off my residency at the new DAER Nightclub in South Florida for the Big Game Weekend is going to be epic, and I look forward to making 2020 with Hard Rock an unforgettable year."

DJ Khaled will also make seven more appearances, and hold down hosting duties for spot dates at Daer in Atlantic City in 2020 as part of his deal with Hard Rock.

The deal was executed by Jay-Z's Roc Nation, which handles the careers of dozens of superstar artists, including Rihanna, Alicia Keys, DJ Khaled, and Shakira, who will perform during this year's Super Bowl halftime show with Jennifer Lopez.

"As a DJ first and foremost, producer, mogul, and entrepreneur – DJ Khaled has always been about the music and this partnership gives him another opportunity to connect with his fans," said Michael Yormark, President of Roc Nation Sports International/Co-CEO of Roc Nation Unified.

On Saturday, (February 1st), DJ Martin Garrix will spin at DAER Dayclub on, while Lil Jon will host during the day, on Sunday, February 2nd, followed by DJ Khaled.