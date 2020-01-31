AllHipHop
Login

DJ Khaled Kicks Off Major Partnership With Hard Rock To Celebrate Super Bowl LIV

AllHipHop Staff
by

Hit producer DJ Khaled is getting down to business in a new deal with Hard Rock International.

(AllHipHop News) Superstar producer DJ Khaled will kick off a new partnership with the Hard Rock brand for a new residency at two of their flagship locations.

Khaled will debut as the resident DJ at DAER Nightclub in Hollywood, Florida after the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49'ers during Super Bowl LIV on Sunday (February 2nd) at the Hard Rock Stadium.

"Kicking off my residency at the new DAER Nightclub in South Florida for the Big Game Weekend is going to be epic, and I look forward to making 2020 with Hard Rock an unforgettable year."

DJ Khaled will also make seven more appearances, and hold down hosting duties for spot dates at Daer in Atlantic City in 2020 as part of his deal with Hard Rock.

The deal was executed by Jay-Z's Roc Nation, which handles the careers of dozens of superstar artists, including Rihanna, Alicia Keys, DJ Khaled, and Shakira, who will perform during this year's Super Bowl halftime show with Jennifer Lopez.

"As a DJ first and foremost, producer, mogul, and entrepreneur – DJ Khaled has always been about the music and this partnership gives him another opportunity to connect with his fans," said Michael Yormark, President of Roc Nation Sports International/Co-CEO of Roc Nation Unified.

On Saturday, (February 1st), DJ Martin Garrix will spin at DAER Dayclub on, while Lil Jon will host during the day, on Sunday, February 2nd, followed by DJ Khaled. 

Comments
VIDEO: Watch Eminem And Dr. Dre Honor 50 Cent In Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
3
Last Reply· by
illseed
illseed35 Large gets you a star
Nicki Minaj To Make Surprising Debut On "RuPaul's Drag Race"
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
Comment
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Declares Himself "King Of My City" On New Song
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Pastor Troy Sparks War With Lil Nas X Over Gay Encounter At Applebee's
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
6
Last Reply· by
KINGMufasa
KINGMufasaFUCK LIL NAS X AND THAT LIL SUGARY ASS PINK SUIT.
Lil Wayne Drops New Album 'Funeral'
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
Runninjewelz
RunninjewelzI don’t think anybody cares about your excitement level
Offset Addresses Being Detained At LA Shopping Center
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Drosado
Drosado“The FaZe investor” “the rhymer” why y’all always do that allhiphop? So damn annoying
Kelis Claims Pharrell And Chad Hugo Stole Her Publishing
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
3
Last Reply· by
hiphopza
hiphopzaNext!! https://fakazamusic.org/download-mp3/drake-future-desires/
Ciara Pregnant With Baby #3
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Judge Accuses R. Kelly Of Using Prison Staff's Phone To Target Witnesses
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
Tomi504Boy
Tomi504BoyThe judge is a woman? Aww lawd Kelz you in trouble
R. Kelly's Ex-Girlfriend Says Singer Is A Professional Extortionist
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment