DJ Khaled Reveals The Name Of His Newborn Son

AllHipHop Staff
by

Hit producer DJ Khaled revealed the name of his son to "the world" last night on national television.

(AllHipHop News) DJ Khaled has named his newborn son Alam, which means "the world" in Arabic.

The rapper became a father of two earlier this month when his wife Nicole Tuck gave birth to the couple's second son together.

And as he received the Best Rap/Sung Performance award at the Grammy's on Sunday night, Khaled proclaimed the baby boy's moniker while paying tribute to his spouse.

He also dedicated the award, which he won for "Higher" - his collaboration with Nipsey Hussle and John Legend - to the late Hussle, who was killed in a shooting in March.

“This is for Nipsey Hussle,” he said. “This is for hip-hop. I want to thank my beautiful queen Nicole. I just had a new baby boy a week ago. His name is Alam. It means ‘the world’ in Arabic.”

Concluding his speech, Khaled shouted out his eldest son Asahd, three, smiling: "And I also want to big up my other son, Asahd. I love you so much. Daddy’ll be home (soon)."

