DJ Khaled Shuts Down Thick Twerker On His IG Live

AllHipHop Staff

DJ Khaled stopped a fan who unexpectedly started twerking during an IG live with the super-producer.

(AllHipHop News) Married DJ Khaled was left red-faced when he was ambushed by a scantily-clad fan who twerked on camera during an Instagram Live chat on Sunday.

The 44-year-old star was connecting with his fans via the social media site when a woman appeared on the screen wearing a string white bikini top and pink booty shorts.

"Oh s##t," he declared, with his eyes widening, as the camera panned to the fan's derriere.

The woman then said she needed water, as Khaled panicked: "No don't do that, it's all love. I got love and everything, you know what I'm saying, it's all love, but I've got a family..."

Clearly unwilling to listen to his protestations, the woman then proceeded to pour water from a bottle onto her rear as she twerked into the camera, with Khaled hilariously covering his eyes as he attempted to shut down the chat.

"No, don't do that - talk to me normal, talk to me normal," he shouted, as the fan continued twerking.

"No, I can't," Khaled continued, before finally finding the button to eject the woman from the conversation.

The "Wild Thoughts" star, who shares two sons with wife Nicole Tuck, later shared the embarrassing moment on his Instagram page, writing alongside it: "I have love for everyone please take it easy when I’m on fan luv ig luv . Again I have love for everyone please lets be respectful nothing but love BLESS UP !" 

