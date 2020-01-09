AllHipHop
DJ Khaled Talks Executive Producing 'Bad Boys For Life' Soundtrack

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

Meek Mill, City Girls, Rick Ross, Jaden Smith, Black Eyed Peas, and other acts contributed to the collection.

(AllHipHop News) Fans of the Bad Boy movie franchise will finally get to see the third installment of the popular action-comedy. Bad Boys for Life is scheduled to hit theaters on January 17.

On that same date, We The Best Music Group and Epic Records are releasing an original soundtrack in conjunction with the forthcoming Will Smith and Martin Lawrence led film. Khaled "DJ Khaled" Khaled served as the executive producer for the album.

"I’m honored to have this soundtrack on We The Best Music Group as this is the first release of 2020 with more to come this year,” said DJ Khaled. Fans can pre-order Bad Boys For Life: The Soundtrack now. 

Meek Mill, City Girls, Quavo, Rick Ross, Rich The Kid, Bryson Tiller, Jaden Smith, Farruko, Pitbull, Lil Jon, Buju Banton, and DJ Durel appear on the tracklist. Music videos for Black Eyed Peas and J Balvin's “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” as well as Nicky Jam and Daddy Yankee's “Muevelo" are already available for viewing.

image003

Bad Boys For Life: The Soundtrack Tracklist:

1. “Uptown II” - Meek Mill (featuring Farruko)

2. “Money Fight”- City Girls

3. “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” – The Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin

4. “Future Bright” - Rick Ross (featuring Bryson Tiller)

5. “Bad Moves” - DJ Durel (featuring Quavo & Rich The Kid)

6. “Muévelo”- Nicky Jam & Daddy Yankee

7. “Damn I Love Miami”- Pitbull X Lil Jon

8. “The Hottest” - Jaden Smith

9. “Murda She Wrote” - Buju Banton

10. “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life) (Remix)” – The Black Eyed Peas, J Balvin & Jaden Smith

