DJ Khaled Talks Making Music With Drake & Upcoming Collab With Megan The Stallion

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The "Popstar" presenter says he and Drizzy have to "be the light."

(AllHipHop News) DJ Khaled preparing to release his 12th studio LP in the near future. The Khaled Khaled album era kicked off with a two-record assist from Drake.  

One week ago, Khaled dropped "Greece" and "Popstar" featuring the Canadian superstar. Both singles instantly jumped into the Top 10 of the iTunes, Apple Music, and Spotify charts.

"Me and Drake, that's my brother for real. I'm sure you could see that, and we had these great inspiring conversations throughout the years, and when 'Popstar' was created, I went to Toronto, and my son was born," the We The Best boss told Apple Music's Zane Lowe Zan

Khaled added, "What I love about Drake too is, me and him, you always want to make sure it feels right. That's the way I like to rock, too. I want it to feel right and the stars align for us to come with two keys and it felt right, you know what I mean? I even told Drake on the phone, I said, 'Yo Drake, we got to be the light. We got to.' And he agreed."

DJ Khaled's three-decade career as a recording artist includes countless collaborations with other music stars. Besides Drake, the 44-year-old producer/executive apparently connected with Megan The Stallion for a new track as well.

"I mean f*ck it. This is the Zane Lowe show, right? I’ll be honest with you. Me and Megan, we got one. Yeah, we cooked something up," revealed Khaled. Earlier this year, Hot Girl Meg earned her first #1 on the Hot 100 with "Savage" featuring Beyoncé.

