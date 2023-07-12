DJ Khaled Taps Diddy, Shannon Sharpe & More For We The Best Foundation Golf Classic

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Some of the top names in Hip Hop and sports will take part in the inaugural We The Best Foundation Golf Classic. Platinum-selling music star DJ Khaled will host the upcoming event.

The Jordan Brand-backed We The Best Foundation Golf Classic kicks off at 9:30 am on Thursday, July 20 in Miami, Florida. The tournament includes an award presentation at 2:30 pm.

Khaled will welcome sponsors and attendees to the festivities on Wednesday, July 19. The confirmed guest list includes Hip Hop acts such as 2 Chainz, Quavo, Offset, Diddy, Fat Joe, Jim Jones, and Timbaland.

The sports world will be represented by Shannon Sharpe, Victor Cruz, Brooks Koepka, CC Sabathia, Jorge Posada, J.R. Smith, Marshawn Lynch, Kenny Smith, Hassan Whiteside, Najee Harris, and other athletes.

“Just to be out on the golf course with close friends and family of mine is a blessing. Giving back makes it even better,” states avid golfer DJ Khaled.

He continues, “I can’t wait to see you all at the first-ever We The Best Foundation Golf Classic. We’re starting something very special here while introducing the sport of golf to a wider community.”

DJ Khaled founded the We The Best Music Group label in 2008. The Miami-based entertainer also launched the We The Best Foundation as a 501c3 organization dedicated to enriching the lives of the next generation.

In addition, DJ Khaled took on the role of Universal Music Group’s Global Creative Consultant. The We The Best imprint jumped from Epic Records to Def Jam Recordings as part of that deal with UMG.