DJ Khaled Welcomes Second Son

AllHipHop Staff
by

The superstar producer and his wife Nicole just welcomed their new son.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper DJ Khaled is a dad of two, after his wife Nicole Tuck gave birth to the couple's second son together.

The 44-year-old star took to Instagram on Monday night to share several updates from the delivery room, with the first at around 8pm reading: "DR JIN said you ready."

The second, posted nearly two hours later, announced the tot's arrival, as Khaled wrote: "THANK YOU ALLAH! THANK YOU MY QUEEN NICOLE! BLESS UP DR JIN! ANOTHER ONE!!!!!" The accompanying picture showed the music producer giving Dr Jin a high five, as both beamed with delight.

Khaled, who is also father to three-year-old Asahd with his other half, announced in September last year that he and Nicole were expecting another baby boy.

"Just when I thought life couldn’t get any better, I received another blessing that my queen is expecting an addition to our legacy," he wrote at the time. "I’m feeling more inspired than ever now...

"Almost 3 years ago, when I found out my queen was expecting our son, Asahd, I knew my life would change forever and that OUR legacy would soon be on the way. After that blessing I released some of my biggest albums to date inspired by his greatness."

The "Wild Thoughts" star added: "MY QUEEN I LOVE YOU SO MUCH! ASAHD I LOVE YOU SO MUCH! And to the little boy in my QUEEN’S BELLY I LOVE YOU SO MUCH! #WETHEBEST!"

Asahd was born in October, 2016.

