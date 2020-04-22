AllHipHop
DJ OG Parker Hosts Red Bull TV’s Songwriting Competition Show ‘The Cut’

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

All four 30-minute episodes are now available for streaming.

(AllHipHop News) An original songwriting competition series titled The Cut launched on Red Bull TV today (April 22). Quality Control Music’s platinum record producer Joshua “DJ OG” Parker (Migos, Chris Brown, Gucci Mane) is hosting the show.

On The Cut, eighteen unsigned songwriters and producers, who have never met, are randomly paired up and tasked with creating an original Hip Hop track from scratch in 10 hours. The winning songwriter will be awarded a Red Bull Songs publishing deal and the winning producer will receive recording time in the Red Bull Music Studio in Los Angeles.

“I am incredibly impressed with the high level of creativity and originality that stemmed from this dynamic group,” says Atlanta-based OG Parker. “The dedication and musical growth of everyone this season was unparalleled, and Red Bull and I are proud to give wings to these talented artists.”

The original tracks created throughout the program will be available on Spotify, Soundcloud, and other music platforms beginning April 22. The United Kingdom edition of The Cut, hosted by BBC Radio 1Xtra’s Tiffany Calver, was released in March. Nic Da Kid and Rasstokyo Tokyo (aka Tokyo The Producer) were crowned the winning duo.

For the American version, The Cut features Adonis The Greek, Charlie Shuffler, Cryssy Bandz, Desta Dawn, Errol Bangz, Jeleel!, Jermaine Elliott, Jess Carp, Jon Swaii, Kid Lennon, Mother Wata, Ramii, Relaye, Ta$ha Catour, Versus.XX, Xian Bell, Ye Ali, and Zil. The show is currently streaming exclusively at redbull.com.

2
Errol Bangz, Jermaine Elliott, Jeleel!, Jess Carp (Credit: Maria Jose Govea/Red Bull Content Pool)
1
Desta Dawn, Charlie Shuffler, Cryssy Bandz, Adonis The Greek (Credit: Maria Jose Govea/Red Bull Content Pool)
5
Zil, Ye Ali (Credit: Maria Jose Govea/Red Bull Content Pool)
4
Ta$ha Catour, Xian Bell, Versus.XX, Relaye (Credit: Maria Jose Govea/Red Bull Content Pool)
3
Jon Swaii, Mother Wata, Ramii, Kid Lennon (Credit: Maria Jose Govea/Red Bull Content Pool)
