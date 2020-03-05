AllHipHop
DJ Paul Accused Of Illegally Sampling His Own Song On Trippie Redd's "Death"

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Music executive Reginald Boyland from On The Strength Records claims that he owns the rights to DJ Paul's song “Hit a Muthaf*cka.”

(AllHipHop News) Three 6 Mafia's DJ Paul has been sued for the second time this week over some shady music business stuff… and this time Trippie Redd is caught in the legal mess.

Trippie Redd recently dropped a hit song called “Death” which contains a sample of DJ Paul’s 1997 track “Hit a Muthaf*cka.”

According to TMZ, the problem comes in the administrative handling of the sample in the song. Music executive Reginald Boyland from On The Strength Records claims that he actually owns the rights to “Hit” and that he never cleared the excerpt to be used in Redd’s music.

Back in 2015, DJP lost the rights to the song in a settlement with Boyland since “Hit” actually sampled his original song, “Pimps in The House.”

Like the “pimp,” that he is, he sat back and watched the record bubble and then hit DJ Paul and Trippie with a copyright infringement lawsuit.

He wants some money off that record.

As previously reported, DJ Paul and Juicy J are also being sued by a bunch of Memphis-based artists in Tennessee for over 150 copyright violations.

Now it seems like another one is added to the number. 

