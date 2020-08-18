AllHipHop
DMC and Jam Master Jay's Dad React To Arrest Of Son's Alleged Murderers

AllHipHop Staff

Jam Master Jay's family has issued a statement regarding the arrest of two murder suspects who allegedly killed the Run-DMC group members.

(AllHipHop News) Jam Master Jay's father Jessie Mizell is hopeful the indictment of two suspects in the 2002 murder of his son will finally give his family some closure.

It was confirmed on Monday that longtime suspects Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan, Jr. had each been indicted by a grand jury for charges including "drug-related homicide and use of a firearm" in connection to the fatal shooting of the Run-D.M.C. star.

Jay, real name Jason Mizell, was killed inside his Queens recording studio on October 30th, 2002.

Following a press conference held by Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, Seth DuCharme, to announce the indictment of Washington and Jordan, Jr., Jam Master Jay's dad Jesse released a statement on behalf of himself and the rest of the hip-hop icon's family.

"First and foremost, we want to thank everyone who has reached out in support of our family today," he said. "We appreciate your kind thoughts and words. Upon hearing this news, we have mixed emotions; we truly hope that these indictments are a solid step towards justice being served in the murder of Jay. We realize that there are other families out there who have lingering pain who continue to wait for their own closure, and we pray that this case gives them hope.

"In spite of all the tragedies we’ve seen this year alone, we take comfort in our family, our faith and in time’s ability to heal all. We can only hope that this news brings awareness to the fact that Black lives do matter. We ask that everyone please respect our family’s privacy as this case moves forward through the judicial system. Thank you."

Meanwhile, his Run-D.M.C. bandmate Darryl McDaniels said in his own statement: "Although this latest news opens up a lot of painful memories for all of us who knew and loved Jam Master Jay, I’m relieved to hear that two suspects have been arrested and charged with his murder.

“It’s been a difficult 18 years not having him around while knowing that his murderers were not yet indicted for this heinous crime. I commend NYPD, NYC Detectives, Federal Agents and all the law enforcement who were involved in this case, for not giving up and working to bring justice for Jay. I realize this is a first step in the judicial process, but I hope Jay can finally Rest in Peace. My love to Jay’s wife Terri, his sons, his family, his friends, and all of his fans. #JMJForever." 

