DMX Talks Coronavirus & The World Going Towards The End Of Days

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Earl Simmons shares his thoughts on people losing loved ones.

(AllHipHop News) There has been a lot of talk in recent weeks about DMX potentially taking part in a Verzuz battle. During a recent interview with Fatman Scoop, X expressed interest in wanting to face-off with Jay-Z as part of the Instagram Live events that have entertained millions of people in self-quarantine because of coronavirus.

The conversation with Fatman Scoop also included DMX talking about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The East Coast Hip Hop legend was asked if he believes our society is in the end times because of coronavirus.

"The minute we're born, we're dying because we're taking steps towards our death. Nobody knows when it's actually going to be," said DMX. "So, of course, when you look at it like that, yeah, we're moving towards the end of days. Nobody knows how many days we have left or what's going to happen to end our days. But, yes, we're definitely going towards the end of days." 

X added, "Coronavirus - that's not going to be the end of the world. It's just something to make you aware of how fragile life is. It's during the most difficult situations that you become aware of what God is willing to do for you. We lost some, but they're with God. So is that really a bad thing? We're human, so of course, we're going to hurt when people we love die, but they're in a better place. If we look at it along those lines, we'd be happy for them."

