DMX Talks Wanting To Have A 'Verzuz' Battle Against Jay-Z

Which legendary emcee do you think would take the W?

(AllHipHop News) The next battle from Swizz Beatz and Timbaland's Verzuz series is scheduled to take place on May 9. R & B queens Erykah Badu and Jill Scott will face on Instagram Live.

Could a future Verzuz matchup be between "Money, Cash, Hoes" collaborators DMX and Jay-Z? If it was up to one of those New York-nred men, that would be the case.

X appeared on N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN‘s Drink Champs podcast. When N.O.R.E. asked the 49-year-old emcee who he would want to battle right now, the rap legend simply answered, "Jay."

Yonkers' DMX and Brooklyn's Jay-Z battled at least two times face-to-face in the past. One of those historic faceoffs happened in The Bronx in the 1990s and has since become a Hip Hop folklore. The late Big L reportedly recorded Hov's bars that day.