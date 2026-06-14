DMX’s Son Xavier Simmons Calls Out Fiancée At Street Naming Ceremony

A street naming ceremony honoring DMX in Yonkers took an unexpected turn when his eldest son Xavier publicly challenged the treatment of the rapper’s original family.

DMX was honored with a street naming in his hometown of Yonkers, but a celebration meant to immortalize the late MC quickly became complicated family tensions spilled into public view.

Xavier Simmons came in came in hot during a ceremony meant to honor his father DMX.

During the ceremony, DMX’s former wife, Tashera Simmons, and their eldest son, Xavier Simmons, became the center of attention after Xavier used his remarks to challenge what he described as the exclusion of DMX’s “original family” from the proceedings.

It seemed as if the ceremony was going to conclude without remarks from the family conceived during his first marriage to Tashera. But time was given, apparently at the last moment, to allow Xavier to talk.

That moment came after numerous others, including DMX’s fiancée Desiree Lindstrom, addressed the crowd. She is also the co-administrator of DMX’s estate alongside his daughter Sasha.

When Xavier took the microphone, he went in.

“There is absolutely no way that you will close this ceremony and we will not hear from his original entire family,” Xavier declared before inviting his mother and siblings to join him on stage.

He continued, publicly praising Tashera Simmons for her efforts in helping bring the street naming project to life by gathering signatures and pushing the initiative forward. Xavier also thanked Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano and other city officials involved in making the honor a reality.

Then Xavier directly addressed Lindstrom, causing the underlying friction to fully materialize publicly.

“Desiree Lindstrom. You have behaved dishonorably,” he said before accusing her of excluding DMX’s children and his mother from key moments surrounding the rapper’s legacy.

Xavier’s microphone was cut almost immediately after making those remarks, preventing him from fully finishing his statement. At that point, AllHipHop witnessed the tone of the event change. Initially, Desiree Lindstrom was supposed to pull the string to unveil “Earl “DMX” Simmons Way,” but the Mayor of Yonkers did instead. Although not confirmed, it is believed that Lindstrom departed after the drama broke out.

Conversely, Xavier, Tashera, The Ruff Ryders and others continued to take pictures and celebrate under the newly minted sign.

After everybody went home, Tashera, a Yonkers native, posted some candid remarks on social media that offer a glimpse into her state of mind.

“Right y’all, I’mma do it one time. I’mma be messy one time. Did my son expose these devils? They’ve been exposed,” she said. “Come on. Y’all know DMX. Y’all know Tashira. We built the DMX legacy together. There is no X without Tashira. The fact that they came to my hometown and did not want us to be recognized. I’mma let y’all sit with that one.”

What should have been a straightforward tribute instead revealed the complicated reality facing the factions of DMX’s living family.

Below are images from Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur: