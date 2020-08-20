AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Doctor Dre's Leg Amputated Due To Diabetes

Kershaw St. Jawnson

The pioneering "Yo! MTV Raps" host lost his leg as he struggles with diabetes.

(AllHipHop News) Damon Dash. Ghostface Killah. Anthony Anderson.

These three men are managing their diabetes and teaching others that they too can live high-level quality lives with the proper diet and exercise.

They have changed their lives from ripping and running and balances their good health versus their older, bad vices.

But not everyone has been as successful as Dame, Starks, or Mr. "black-ish."

According to Jermaine Dupri, the former host of MTV’s hit show from the 80s and 90s, Yo! MTV, Raps Andre “Doctor Dre” Brown has had to have his leg amputated because he was unable to manage his struggles with the disease effectively.

While his diabetes is type 2, and the others are type 1, his family has reached out to his fans to support him during this time through a GoFundMe.

The GoFundMe read as follows:

Post-Op Care for Doctor Dre of "Yo! MTV Raps"

Friends, All of us who lived through the Nineties and care about music know and love Andre "Doctor Dre" Brown. He has made his mark on radio and television, in the movies and in print, working successively as a recording artist (as a founding member of Def Jam's Original Concept), hip-hop DJ (he was the Beastie Boys's DJ during the Raising Hell Tour in 1986), composer, talent scout, on-air personality, actor, author, and critic. He's undoubtedly best-known as the co-host with Ed Lover of "Yo! MTV Raps" (1989-1995), the tv show that did more than any other to make rap music and hip-hop culture global phenomena.

After "Yo!", Dre and Ed duo funneled their chemistry into major market radio. They held down the morning show on New York's Hot 97 (1993-1998), then on L.A.'s The Beat (2000-2001), and finally on New York's Power 105 (2003-2006).

Our sincerest prayers go out to Doctor Dre and his family, and hope that their needs are meet.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

21 Savage Presents His 5th Annual “Issa Back 2 School Drive”

Check out pics and footage from the student giveaway/voter registration event in Atlanta.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

ariezblog

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Mangled Foot

Megan Thee Stallion decided to show everyone her bullet wounds after she was shot in the feet while leaving a party with Tory Lanez.

AllHipHop Staff

J. Cole Earns 12 New RIAA Platinum & Gold Certifications For '2014 Forest Hills Drive'

Only one track from the album has yet to reach 500,000 units.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

kASEY002

Tory Lanez Could Face Assault Charge For Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

The LAPD is reportedly investigating the case.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

kASEY002

Kanye West Could Be In Legal Trouble Over Campaign Promo Image

Kanye West dropped his campaign flyer and he "could" face a lawsuit.

AllHipHop Staff

Trey Songz Vows To Fight Jane Doe Accusing Him Of Sexual Assault

Trey Songz goes in on all of the women accusing him of rape and sexual assault!

AllHipHop Staff

A Coalition Of Artists Creatively Bring The Pain To Donald Trump In Battleground States

Shepard Fairey and other high-profile, talented visual artists are coming together to sway the election.

ClassicOne

Master P Says Getting C-Murder Out Of Prison Will Be Difficult

Master P says the reality is getting C-Murder out of prison for murder will be no easy task.

AllHipHop Staff

by

KINGMufasa

Eve Recalls Getting Dropped From Dr. Dre's Aftermath Entertainment On 'Ruff Ryders Chronicles'

The self-described "pit bull in a skirt" discusses her early days in the industry.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Pharrell Williams & Jay-Z To Release Black Ambition-Themed Song "Entrepreneur"

21 Savage, Tyler the Creator, and others also contributed to a special project for 'Time' that examines America’s history of racism and oppression.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)