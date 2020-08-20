Doctor Dre's Leg Amputated Due To Diabetes

The pioneering "Yo! MTV Raps" host lost his leg as he struggles with diabetes.

(AllHipHop News) Damon Dash. Ghostface Killah. Anthony Anderson.

These three men are managing their diabetes and teaching others that they too can live high-level quality lives with the proper diet and exercise.

They have changed their lives from ripping and running and balances their good health versus their older, bad vices.

But not everyone has been as successful as Dame, Starks, or Mr. "black-ish."

According to Jermaine Dupri, the former host of MTV’s hit show from the 80s and 90s, Yo! MTV, Raps Andre “Doctor Dre” Brown has had to have his leg amputated because he was unable to manage his struggles with the disease effectively.

While his diabetes is type 2, and the others are type 1, his family has reached out to his fans to support him during this time through a GoFundMe.

The GoFundMe read as follows:

Post-Op Care for Doctor Dre of "Yo! MTV Raps"

Friends, All of us who lived through the Nineties and care about music know and love Andre "Doctor Dre" Brown. He has made his mark on radio and television, in the movies and in print, working successively as a recording artist (as a founding member of Def Jam's Original Concept), hip-hop DJ (he was the Beastie Boys's DJ during the Raising Hell Tour in 1986), composer, talent scout, on-air personality, actor, author, and critic. He's undoubtedly best-known as the co-host with Ed Lover of "Yo! MTV Raps" (1989-1995), the tv show that did more than any other to make rap music and hip-hop culture global phenomena.

After "Yo!", Dre and Ed duo funneled their chemistry into major market radio. They held down the morning show on New York's Hot 97 (1993-1998), then on L.A.'s The Beat (2000-2001), and finally on New York's Power 105 (2003-2006).

Our sincerest prayers go out to Doctor Dre and his family, and hope that their needs are meet.