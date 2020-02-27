Does 50 Cent Have Baby Fever?

Fif took to Instagram to express his desire to have a daughter.

(AllHipHop News) Chris Brown's children have given 50 Cent baby fever.

The "In Da Club" hitmaker is already a dad to two sons, but after setting sight on R & B singer Chris Brown's kids, five-year-old daughter Royalty and newborn son Aeko, he wants to add a girl to his brood.

50 reposted a side-by-side image of Brown's offspring on his Instagram page and shared his desire to expand his family.

"Look at this," he wrote, alongside a heart-eyes emoji. "i think i need me a girl then i'm done CB @chrisbrownofficial (sic)".

Meanwhile, 50, who is dating fitness instructor and aspiring lawyer Cuban Link, real name Jamira Heines, confesses he loves the female attention he receives when he's hanging out with his seven-year-old son Sire.

"I just run around with him," 50 shared on U.S. talk show "Strahan, Sara & Keke." "When I do have him I just go out, I've been making up stuff to do.

"I tell him, 'Look, now this is the deal: you get me girls and I get you whatever else that you want!'"

The rap superstar, 44, shares Sire with his ex-girlfriend, model Daphne Joy. He is also father to 23-year-old Marquise, from whom he is estranged.