Doja Cat Addresses Calling Certain Nicki Minaj Stans “Scum” & “Immature”

(AllHipHop News) A week ago, Doja Cat found herself in the middle of a red-hot stan war on Twitter. On April 13, the 24-year-old performer took to the social media platform in order to slam specific fans of Nicki Minaj in defense of someone tweeting that he preferred Doja over the leader of the Barbz.

Apple Music’s Zane Lowe recently Facetimed with Doja for a conversation about what she has been up to during the COVID-19 quarantine. They also chatted about the controversial back-and-forth on Twitter which started because of a fan-made Rolling Stone cover featuring Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, and Megan Thee Stallion.

The “Say So” hitmaker told Lowe:

Oh, thank you God, Zane. Thank you. Okay, so there's someone who's verified on Twitter and they're not even a stan account or anything. They're just some random guy who was just, he saw this art that someone drew of me, Nicki and Meg, in that order. So Nicki was in the middle and it was a Rolling Stone cover, but Nicki was in the middle, rightfully so. Meg was on the right and I was on the left. This guy commented, "I'd like to see Doja in the middle." And then someone commented back to him, "Gosh, men. Men these days, they're so messy. They just want problems all the time." And I saw that comment and I was like, "God, you have to bring like someone's gender into stuff and that's what makes you look stupid.” So then after a while, this guy kept on replying, kept on replying, replying to this person, saying the same thing over and over again, reiterating saying, "I just want to see her in the middle. I just want to see her in the middle." And this person was bullying him at this point and just saying just mean, horrible things. So then I come in and I say, "Dude, stop responding to these people. They're scum. They're so awful. Stop talking to them. They have nothing good to say to you or anybody else.” So anyway, I'm standing up for this guy and then I'm just getting upset with everybody. And then I said, "These people are idiots. They're children, they're scum." Because they were, those five people are scum. They suck. They literally suck. They don't even know who they are. And basically, so then people started spinning it, of course, because that's the internet. They start spinning it that I'm talking about every single person who likes Nicki Minaj when they don't even know I'm the biggest Nicki Minaj fan. So they're stupid. They don't even know me. So they're saying things that they have no idea what they're talking about. But that's basically how that panned out.