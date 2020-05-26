AllHipHop
Doja Cat Addresses Racism In Tinychat Forum During Instagram Live Session

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The 'Hot Pink' album creator also talks about her "Dindu Nuffin" song and her 4c hair texture.

(AllHipHop News) Doja Cat finally reemerged after days of #DojaCatIsOverParty taking over Twitter. Resurfaced footage of the "Say So" hitmaker on Tinychat led to calls for her to be "canceled" over allegedly engaging with known white supremacists on the platform.

At first, Doja released a written statement addressing the matter, but that did not stop #OnlyKlans from trending on Twitter in response. During an Instagram Live broadcast on Monday, she admitted that apology was created with her team in order to protect her brand.

Doja Cat also went on to talk about Tinychat on IG. The 24-year-old performer claimed that she did not knowingly interact with prejudiced individuals on the website.

"I learned that there are racist people who come in and out of the chat. They happen, then they're banned. The idea that this chat room is a white supremacist chat room  - I don't understand it in any way," said Doja. "There is racism that happens across Tinychat, Instagram, and Twitter. This sh*t happens everywhere. It just happens more on Tinychat because it's not as monitored."

She continued, "So when you see racist sh*t on Tinychat, it's because people aren't paying attention. There are mods that are id. There was a time where I was a mod and I was able to ban people for actions like that or harassing women. This happens a lot on Tinychat. But Tinychat is a place for everybody."

Doja added, "I've seen it and I know I've been targeted by it, and I know that it's controllable. But the narrative that it's a white supremacist chat is completely incorrect. It's absolutely, 100% f*cking incorrect." 

In addition, the Instagram Live included Doja speaking about her controversial song titled "Dindu Nuffin" which refers to a racist term used to mock African-Americans. The Hot Pink creator, a mixed-race woman, also spoke about an old video of her degrading her natural 4c hair which some people interpreted as a form of self-hatred toward her black features.

As far as "Dindu Nuffin," Doja apologized for using the term and called the record "maybe the worst song in the entire world." Doja also stated that she loves her hair and her skin color. She said, "I know that I'm beautiful. I love myself."

