Doja Cat Announces New Song Titled "N.A.S." After Nas Dissed Her On "Ultra Black"

Who could have predicted 2020 would include a brewing beef between Nas and Doja Cat?

(AllHipHop News) Will Doja Cat actually respond to Nasir Jones on a record? The "Say So" hitmaker seemed to suggest a future track could contain a few bars directed at the Hip Hop legend.

Nas has a song on his new King's Disease album called "Ultra Black" where he takes aim at the female rapper/singer. On the single, the Queens emcee referenced the controversy surrounding Doja's involvement in internet chat rooms that were allegedly frequented by racist and sexist incels.

"Sometimes I'm over-black, even my clothes are black. Cash Money with the white tee and the soldier rag. We going ultra-black, unapologetically black. The opposite of Doja Cat," rapped Nas on "Ultra Black."

At first, Doja Cat responded to the diss on Instagram Live by claiming she was "offended" and "upset" as "Ultra Black" played in the background. But she ended up telling her followers, "Have you guys heard ‘Fruit Salad’ by The Wiggles?"

Doja returned to IG Live to offer more commentary on Nas namedropping her on his new LP. This time she claimed to have a forthcoming song with the same name as the 46-year-old New Yorker.

"The song that I have coming out is called 'N.A.S.' But only if you abbreviate it. It's three words. Abbreviate. Which is funny. It's kind of nice," said Doja. "Because that was before the fact. You know? If you know what I'm talking about, you know what I'm talking about. If you don't, you don't."