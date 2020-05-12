Doja Cat Breaks Promise To Show Her Boobs

Some of Doja Cat's fans are pissed because she is refusing to keep a promise she made if her song hit #1.

(AllHipHop News) Doja Cat is backtracking on a promise to show off her boobs if her Nicki Minaj collaboration reached the top of the U.S. charts.

"Say So" became the singer and rapper's first number one on Monday and she was quick to make it clear she would not be baring any breasts, despite a vow she made to devotees on Twitter last week.

"I'm just going to be honest with you guys, I did play you. I'm not showing my boobs," Doja said on Instagram Live.

"I'm nasty with it, I'm extra nasty with it, with a side of scam scam. I'm on my pirate s##t right now, man... I'm f##king ruthless. If I say I'm gonna show boobs, just know I'm not gonna show boobs. And I'm OK with you guys thinking from now on, when I try to use that trick, which I won't, if I do, just know motherf##ker, I am not being serious. It's a lie."

The track, which is also Minaj's first Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper, beat Beyonce and Megan Thee Stallion's Savage to the number one spot.