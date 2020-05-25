Doja Cat Denies Being A Self-Loathing Racist

Doja Cat has finally replied to a growing controversy over some shocking videos of her being racist against black people.

(AllHipHop News) Doja Cat has responded to allegations she made racist remarks in the past, insisting in a statement that she has "personally never been involved in any racist conversations."

The "Say So" star took to her Instagram page on Sunday to set the record straight amid the rumors, which sparked the hashtag #DojaCatIsOverParty trending on Twitter.

"I want to address what’s been happening on Twitter." she began. “I’ve used public chat rooms to socialize since I was a child. I shouldn’t have been on some of those chat room sites, but I personally have never been involved in any racist conversations. I’m sorry to everyone that I offended.

"I’m a black woman. Half of my family is black from South Africa and I’m very proud of where I come from."

Another reason Doja had attracted criticism was for her surfaced song "Dindu Nuffin" - a phrase known as a racial slur for black criminals, who claim to be innocent after facing police brutality.

“As for the old song that’s resurfaced, it was in no way tied to anything outside of my own personal experience,” she continued. “It was written in response to people who often used that term to hurt me. I made an attempt to flip its meaning, but recognize that it was a bad decision to use the term in my music.

"I understand my influence and impact and I’m taking this all very seriously. I love you all and I’m sorry for upsetting or hurting any of you. That’s not my character, and I’m determined to show that to everybody moving forward. Thank you."

Doja, real name Amalaratna Dlamini, has enjoyed huge success with her single "Say So," which topped the charts in the U.S.