Doja Cat Donates $100k To Find Justice For Breonna Taylor

AllHipHop Staff

Doja Cat has put up a huge amount of money to help bring justice to the cops who killed Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky.

(AllHipHop News) Doja Cat donated $100,000 to the Justice for Breonna Taylor fund on what would have been the slain emergency worker's 27th birthday on Friday.

Taylor was fatally shot eight times as she lay sleeping in her own home in March after police in Louisville stormed the property as part of an attempted drug sting - even though she was not the person under investigation.

It has since emerged the "no-knock warrant" granted to officers by a judge was illegally obtained, and although the three cops directly involved in her murder have been placed on administrative leave, no charges have been filed.

The 24-year-old musician shared the donation with her fans, and urged them to donate as well, writing: “I’m urging all my friends, family, fans, and colleagues to please donate whatever you can to her cause and to ALL the foundations that are helping us bring justice and demand change!”

The "Say So" star said: “We are all in this together and together is the ONLY way to demand change for a better world.”

Breonna's case has returned to public attention following the killing of African-American George Floyd by Minneapolis cops last month, prompting protests worldwide against racial injustice, supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

On Friday afternoon, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and their kids also paid their respects in person, taking bouquets to place at a memorial for Breonna in Los Angeles.

Cardi B, Niecy Nash, Selena Gomez, Sarah Paulson, and Janelle Monae were among the stars who also took to social media to mark her birthday.

