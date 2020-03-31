Doja Cat Earns Her First Top 10 Single On The Hot 100 With “Say So”

The RCA recording artist reaches a new peak on the song rankings.

(AllHipHop News) Doja Cat released her sophomore studio album, Hot Pink, on November 7, 2019. Four months later, one of the singles from the project has climbed into the Top 10 of the Hot 100 chart.

“Say So” rose to #9 on this week’s tally. The song became Doja Cat’s first record to hit the Top 10. It previously peaked at #14. "Juicy" with Tyga hit #41 in February. She currently has three career entries on the Hot 100.

Hot Pink debuted at #93 on the Billboard 200 album chart with one day of tracking. It rose to #19 in its second week of release. Hip Hop artists Smino, Gucci Mane, and Tyga contributed to the LP.

Besides creating her own music, Doja Cat was one of the guest features on the recently released remix edition of Ari Lennox’s Shea Butter Baby album. The 24-year-old Los Angeles native appears on a new version of the song “BMO.”