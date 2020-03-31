AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Doja Cat Earns Her First Top 10 Single On The Hot 100 With “Say So”

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The RCA recording artist reaches a new peak on the song rankings.

(AllHipHop News) Doja Cat released her sophomore studio album, Hot Pink, on November 7, 2019. Four months later, one of the singles from the project has climbed into the Top 10 of the Hot 100 chart.

“Say So” rose to #9 on this week’s tally. The song became Doja Cat’s first record to hit the Top 10. It previously peaked at #14. "Juicy" with Tyga hit #41 in February. She currently has three career entries on the Hot 100.

Hot Pink debuted at #93 on the Billboard 200 album chart with one day of tracking. It rose to #19 in its second week of release. Hip Hop artists Smino, Gucci Mane, and Tyga contributed to the LP.

Besides creating her own music, Doja Cat was one of the guest features on the recently released remix edition of Ari Lennox’s Shea Butter Baby album. The 24-year-old Los Angeles native appears on a new version of the song “BMO.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EXCLUSIVE: Feds - No Coronavirus And Plenty Of Soap For R. Kelly In Prison

Even in a worldwide pandemic, R. Kelly is just too dangerous to let out of prison, so say the Feds.

Nolan Strong

Ex-Gangmember Says 'Nipsey Hussle "Forgot The Rules Of The Streets"

According to an ol’ head affiliated with the gang culture on the BBC Three documentary, "The Mysterious Murder Of Nipsey Hussle," the rapper was killed because he forgot the rules of the street.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

PetefromtheHs

Cardi B On Starting A GoFundMe Account For "Tiger King" Joe Exotic: I Was Just Playing

The controversial zoo operator, country singer, and failed politician is featured in a popular Netflix program.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

RAP DEO CREDO

DJ Khaled Helps Doctors In NY And Miami, Providing Hand Sanitizer For L.A.

DJ Khaled and We The Best have teamed up to help out healthcare workers in a big way with masks, gloves, sanitizer and much more!

Mike Winslow

Quibi Releases 'Skrrt With Offset' Trailer Featuring Cardi B, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & More

Viewers will soon be able to watch quick-bite content on the new platform.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Dethrones Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” For No. 1 On The Hot 100

The ‘After Hours’ track is the official theme song for WWE’s Wrestlemania 36.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Future's Alleged Baby Mama Wants Breathtaking Amount Of Money Each Month

Eliza Reign, the woman that is allegedly the mother of his youngest daughter is reportedly asking for her former lover to shell out a huge amount of cash, thanks to Forbes!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Lady2020

Kodak Black Sentenced To 12 More Months In Jail

Kodak Black got some bad news with a silver lining.

illseed

“Feed the Streetz” Tour Postponed Until The Summer

Organizers say that they wanted to 'comply with the directives of the local, state and national authorities to curb the rise of this very serious public health threat.'

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Watch Mariah Carey's iHeart Living Room Concert For America Performance

The music icon was one of the many stars to take part in the virtual jam session.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)