Doja Cat Named Vevo's First LIFT Artist Of 2020

The 24-year-old LA native wades through a pool of milk in the visuals for "Streets."

(AllHipHop News) Amalaratna "Doja Cat" Dlamini is on pace to be one of the top breakout music stars of the year. The Hot Pink single "Say So" continues to climb various charts, and it became the rapper/singer's first Top 40 hit on the Hot 100.

Besides gaining the attention of TikTok users and Spotify streamers, Doja Cat is also making waves with industry insiders. The major label-owned Vevo service selected the RCA Records signee as the first LIFT artist of 2020.

Vevo's LIFT highlights and promotes rising performers through special, high-end video content. Commercially successful acts like Billie Eilish, Halsey, Khalid, and Sam Smith were previously chosen for the program.

Doja Cat's induction into the LIFT alumni association included the release of the "Streets (Live Performance)" video. The song also appears on 2019's Hot Pink which rose nine spots to #29 on the latest Billboard 200 album chart after peaking at #19 last November.