Doja Cat & Nicki Minaj Both Earn Their First No. 1 Single With "Say So"

Meg and Bey jumped into the Top 2.

(AllHipHop News) Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj won the week-long race for Number One on Billboard's Hot 100. The neophyte and the veteran's "Say So" single climbed five positions to take the top spot.

The "Say So" remix gives featured act Nicki her first #1 on the Hot 100 after 109 career entries on the chart. She now holds the record for the longest wait for a first Number One.

"Say So" is also Doja's first Hot 100 topper. This is her third chart entry. The Hot Pink track is also #1 on the Hot R & B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and Hot R & B Songs chart.

"I love you so much. Omg. Barbz you’re just 🥺. You just never cease to amaze me. You never stop making me proud. I saw everything u guys did this past week. Barbz & Kittenz made history. Love you @DojaCat thanks for thinking of me for this moment. What time r u showing ur boobs?" tweeted Minaj.

Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage" remix featuring Beyoncé climbed from #4 to #2 on the Hot 100. The 1-2 positioning for "Say So" and "Savage" mark the first time the Hot 100's Top 2 is controlled by two female rappers as lead artists. Meg tweeted, "I’m happy to be apart of the history that was made today."