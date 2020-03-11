Doja Cat Responds To Skin Lightening Accusations

"New f*ckin' subject, dumbasses."

(AllHipHop News) As Doja Cat rises up the charts, she is starting to face more criticism from the public. For example, the LA-raised singer/rapper is now facing negative reactions on YouTube.

The video service placed Doja as the cover of its "#WCE" playlist. Some users questioned if her skin was lightened for the photo, and she fired back on Instagram.

"So if you're stupid as f*ck you probably left a comment under this picture talking about this," said Doja Cat as she showed what some of the YouTube commenters posted about her appearance.

The "Say So" performer continued, "Hey, how about I'm half-White, not entirely Black. My skin gets very light when I don't tan. I was staying indoors a lot before that shoot. New f*ckin' subject, dumbasses."