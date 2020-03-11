AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Doja Cat Responds To Skin Lightening Accusations

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

"New f*ckin' subject, dumbasses."

(AllHipHop News) As Doja Cat rises up the charts, she is starting to face more criticism from the public. For example, the LA-raised singer/rapper is now facing negative reactions on YouTube.

The video service placed Doja as the cover of its "#WCE" playlist. Some users questioned if her skin was lightened for the photo, and she fired back on Instagram.

"So if you're stupid as f*ck you probably left a comment under this picture talking about this," said Doja Cat as she showed what some of the YouTube commenters posted about her appearance.

The "Say So" performer continued, "Hey, how about I'm half-White, not entirely Black. My skin gets very light when I don't tan. I was staying indoors a lot before that shoot. New f*ckin' subject, dumbasses."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mike Tyson Had A "Good Time" Knocking Out Rapper Eminem

This is not the first time we saw a rapper want to fight Mike Tyson in a video, Will Smith aka The Fresh Prince also got lumped up in his 1989 song, "I think I can beat Mike Tyson"

AllHipHop Staff

by

Tomi504Boy

Pras Sent To Jail Over Back Child Support

Pras Michel is sitting in jail because he could not pay a rather large child support bill.

AllHipHop Staff

Coachella Organizers Reportedly Plan To Postpone Festival Due To Coronavirus

COVID-19 is affecting concerts around the country.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

DaBaby Slaps Female At Florida Show And Gets Booed Off The Stage

DaBaby just scored another hit - on a fan! The rap star is accused of smacking a woman at his show in Florida!

AllHipHop Staff

by

RichBX

Cardi B Shares Her Reaction To The Coronavirus Outbreak

Her video has amassed 8 million views in just 10 hours.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Megan Thee Stallion Releases Self-Directed "Captain Hook" Music Video

Check out Suga's latest visuals.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Pop Smoke's Brother Flips Enraged Over Open Casket Photo

Pop Smoke's brother snapped on a fan who took an open casket photo of the late rapper and posted it online.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Noname

GUTS! Korean Rapper Jay Park Scuffled With UFC's Brian Ortega

It is dangerous to be a translator/ rapper for the UFC. You will find yourself fighting a mixed martial artists!

AllHipHop Staff

Tekashi 6ix9ine's Attorney Explains The Rapper's Early Prison Release

The internet-troll-turned-government-witness should be home before the end of the summer.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

YourDaddyboy

JT From City Girls Celebrates Freedom From Prison

JT from the City Girls has finally been released from a halfway house, but she's not out of the clutches of the Feds just yet.

AllHipHop Staff

by

YourDaddyboy