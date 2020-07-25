AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Doja Cat Reveals She Had COVID-19 After Dismissing The Pandemic

Maria Myraine

Having previously mocked the virus, Doja admits she tested positive.

(AllHipHop News) Doja Cat had a recent interview with Capital XTRA yesterday where she revealed that she contracted the virus.

Ironically, Doja was seen on her IG Live back in March making fun of people who were genuinely concerned about the pandemic.

Somebody should have told her to be careful of what you mock.

The 24-year-old singer/rapper told XTRA hostsYinka & Shayna Marie that she had the virus, but wasn’t sure of how she caught it.

“I got COVID. Honestly, I don't know how this happens but I guess I ordered something off of Postmates and... I don't know how I got it but I got it," Doja Cat said.

Thankfully, Doja recovered without complications as her symptoms only lasted a few days, according to her.

“I'm okay now. It was a four-day symptom freak out but I'm fine now," she confirmed.

Doja's stance on the virus changed quickly after it hit home. She had previously boasted that she was not “scared of” the virus.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

President Trump Knows How Many Rappers Have Name Checked Him

President Trump revealed how many rappers have named checked him in songs.

Mike Winslow

Queen Latifah And Michael B. Jordan Set Off Black-Owned Drive In Movie Theater

Ayana Stafford-Morris and Siree Morris are bringing a unique drive in movie theater to Newark, NJ with help from Queen Latifah and MBJ.

AllHipHop Staff

Rapper Wiley Calls Out Drake In Anti-Semitic Rant; Gets Dropped By His Manager

Wiley, the multi-hyphenate emcee from East London, was banned from, and then re-instated by Twitter after a hate-filled anti-Semitic rant.

AllHipHop Staff

Blac Chyna Says Kanye's Shocking Tweets About Kris Jenner Could Be Accurate

Blac Chyna may not get along with everyone in the Kardashian family, but she is still offering support for rap star Kim K's husband, Kanye West.

AllHipHop Staff

by

$MKingpin

Bobby Shmurda Working On Documentary To Inspire Kids

Rapper Bobby Shmurda has been hard at work in prison and preparing to re-launch his career when he gets out!

Mike Winslow

Lil Baby Says Miscommunication Ruined Kanye Collaboration

Lil Baby says he had no idea Kanye West wanted to work with him until he read the Chicago rapper's latest outburst.

AllHipHop Staff

Kamaiyah On Beef Among Female Artists: We Don’t Give A F*ck About That Old Sh*t

The newly independent recording artist is focused on building her brand.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Big Boi Working On Collaboration With Kate Bush

Big Boi has been a lifelong fan of Kate Bush, and now he is finally working with the U.K. songwriting legend.

AllHipHop Staff

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Britt345

DJ Khaled Talks Making Music With Drake & Upcoming Collab With Megan The Stallion

The "Popstar" presenter says he and Drizzy have to "be the light."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)