Doja Cat Reveals She Had COVID-19 After Dismissing The Pandemic

Having previously mocked the virus, Doja admits she tested positive.

(AllHipHop News) Doja Cat had a recent interview with Capital XTRA yesterday where she revealed that she contracted the virus.

Ironically, Doja was seen on her IG Live back in March making fun of people who were genuinely concerned about the pandemic.

Somebody should have told her to be careful of what you mock.

The 24-year-old singer/rapper told XTRA hostsYinka & Shayna Marie that she had the virus, but wasn’t sure of how she caught it.

“I got COVID. Honestly, I don't know how this happens but I guess I ordered something off of Postmates and... I don't know how I got it but I got it," Doja Cat said.

Thankfully, Doja recovered without complications as her symptoms only lasted a few days, according to her.

“I'm okay now. It was a four-day symptom freak out but I'm fine now," she confirmed.

Doja's stance on the virus changed quickly after it hit home. She had previously boasted that she was not “scared of” the virus.