Doja Cat Slams "Immature" Nicki Minaj Stans On Twitter

The Barbz try to cancel the "Say So" hitmaker.

(AllHipHop News) Monday morning began with #DojaCatIsOverParty trending on Twitter. Apparently, the supposed backlash is the result of Nicki Minaj's Barbz fanbase attacking Doja Cat for a comment she posted on the social media platform.

Two days ago, Doja retweeted a fan-made Rolling Stone cover that highlighted the Hot Pink album creator as well as fellow female rappers Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion. The Los Angeles resident born Amalaratna Dlamin simply wrote "fire" in response to the magazine replica.

Twitter user @OTeeJay_ later suggested that Doja should have been placed in the center of the fake RS image instead of Minaj. That one opinion led to some of the Barbz slamming @OTeeJay_ for what they viewed as disrespect directed at their favorite artist. Doja then came to his defense.

"Stop responding to them they’re Twitter gangsters and they have nothing kind to say about you or anyone. They live and breathe being f*ckin immature," wrote the "Say So" singer. When called out for not addressing the situation sooner, Doja added, "I don’t have to say sh*t to a bunch of children because I was too busy making dank f*ckin memes all day."

Hip Hop artists have complained that toxic "stans" online can be the initial cause of friction between two rappers in real life. For example, last August, Megan Thee Stallion expressed that she felt as if fans were trying to force her into "picking sides" between public adversaries Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, even though Meg claimed to like both women.