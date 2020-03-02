Doja Cat Talks Putting On Other Female Rappers Ashnikko & BigKlit

The 24-year-old, LA-based performer is climbing the charts.

(AllHipHop News) Doja Cat is one of the hottest artists right now on YouTube and TikTok thanks to her Hot Pink single "Say So" going viral on the respective platforms. The singer/rapper is getting ready to hit the road later this month for her "Hot Pink Tour."

The journey will include Ashnikko and BigKlit. While appearing on MTV's Fresh Out Live, Doja discussed why she selected those particular female rappers to be her opening acts for the sold-out tour.

“I think it’s important to put women on, to give them an opportunity to get their bag and express themselves, but I picked them because I like them. I think they’re very talented and I think they deserve it because of their talent," said Doja.

Hot Pink was released on November 7, 2019. Doja Cat's second studio album peaked at #19 on the Billboard 200 chart. "Say So" began climbing Billboard's Hot 100 chart and the Spotify's US Top 200 chart over the last few weeks after TikToker Haley Sharpe created a dance for the track.

“Thank you, Haley. I love you so much. I wish she was here. I am so excited about this. I'm so excited about the success that it's made. I didn’t know people liked Disco so much," Doja told MTV. "That’s really really cool. I’m so grateful, it feels great.”