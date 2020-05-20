AllHipHop
Doja Cat & The Weeknd Tease "In Your Eyes" Remix

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The rising entertainer and the Grammy-winning vocalist excited their followers.

(AllHipHop News) Fresh off scoring her first #1 single on the Hot 100 chart with "Say So (Remix)" featuring Nicki Minaj, it appears Doja Cat may have another high-profile collaboration in the works. This time with an R&B/Pop superstar.

On Tuesday night, Doja posted a Twitter poll asking her followers, "Which one of these artists have I collaborated with and will be releasing the song to very soon?" The options were Gumby, Stuart Little, The Weeknd, and Pissy tits.

She later returned to Twitter to simply tweet, "in your eyes." The Weeknd has a track on his latest album, After Hours, titled "In Your Eyes" which was released as the LP's third single in March.

At first, social media users were not sure if Doja Cat was just trolling her fans. However, The Weeknd seemed to co-sign the forthcoming "In Your Eyes" remix by quoting Doja's tweet and adding a pair of two hearts [💕] emojis and one saxophone emoji [🎷].

Throughout her career, Doja has also created songs with artists such as Rico Nasty, Tyga, Gucci Mane, Smino, Ari Lennox, and Anderson. Paak. The Weeknd's list of collaborators includes Beyoncé, Drake, Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill, Travis Scott, Future, Ariana Grande, Daft Punk, and others.

